HATAY
Historical Hatay Governor's Office severely damaged in recent quake

HATAY

The historical Hatay Governor’s Office, which was built 95 years ago and used as the presidential building when Hatay was an independent state, was severely damaged after the 6.4 magnitude quake on Feb. 20.

A part of the historical buildings completely collapsed, while it was stated that the governor’s office has become unserviceable.

The former presidential building has been used as the governor’s office since 2011.

The building survived the Feb. 6 quakes with minor damage. It was evacuated as the roof of the historical building and the large clock were damaged in the earthquakes.

The construction of the building started in 1927 and was completed in one year.

On June 29, 1939, the National Assembly of the Hatay State, consisting of 40 deputies, unanimously took the decision in this collapsed building to join Turkish Republic.

Therefore, the building has a significant place in the recent political history of Hatay and Türkiye.

