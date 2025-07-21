Historical graves in Muğla’s Fethiye to undergo restoration

Historical graves in Muğla’s Fethiye to undergo restoration

MUĞLA
Historical graves in Muğla’s Fethiye to undergo restoration

Teams will start the restoration of historic Ottoman-era gravestones in the southwestern city of Muğla’s Fethiye, aiming to preserve the site and bring the inscriptions’ stories to life for visitors.

 

Led by the Fethiye Museum, the initiative is part of the restoration and excavation works carried out at Fethiye Castle.

 

Once approved, the comprehensive project will see the inscriptions on the historic gravestones carefully translated into Turkish, according to project manager Professor Dr. Kadir Pektaş.

 

The graves are located in the garden of the Ahmet Gazi Tomb. Ahmet Gazi was a prominent local leader associated with the period of Menteshe, the first of the Turkish Anatolian principalities.

 

Pektaş explained that the site also contains remains of a mosque likely from the same historical period.

 

He added that the graves, though few in number, hold significant historical value and include inscriptions featuring names of local administrators, including one referencing Fethiye’s former name, “Meğri,” and its district governor.

 

The restoration will involve cleaning, archaeological excavation and preservation efforts aimed at making the site accessible and understandable to visitors.

 

Informational plaques will display the original texts and translations to allow a wider audience to appreciate the historical and cultural heritage of the area.

 

Once completed, visitors to the Ahmet Gazi Tomb will also be able to explore the neighboring cemetery and gain insight into the region’s history.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Turkish swimmer breaks national record in grueling North Channel swim

Turkish swimmer breaks national record in grueling North Channel swim
Istanbul emerges as viable city for cycling, advocate says

Istanbul emerges as viable city for cycling, advocate says
Sümela Monastery draws crowds with blend of history, landscape

Sümela Monastery draws crowds with blend of history, landscape
Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿