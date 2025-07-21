Historical graves in Muğla’s Fethiye to undergo restoration

MUĞLA

Teams will start the restoration of historic Ottoman-era gravestones in the southwestern city of Muğla’s Fethiye, aiming to preserve the site and bring the inscriptions’ stories to life for visitors.

Led by the Fethiye Museum, the initiative is part of the restoration and excavation works carried out at Fethiye Castle.

Once approved, the comprehensive project will see the inscriptions on the historic gravestones carefully translated into Turkish, according to project manager Professor Dr. Kadir Pektaş.

The graves are located in the garden of the Ahmet Gazi Tomb. Ahmet Gazi was a prominent local leader associated with the period of Menteshe, the first of the Turkish Anatolian principalities.

Pektaş explained that the site also contains remains of a mosque likely from the same historical period.

He added that the graves, though few in number, hold significant historical value and include inscriptions featuring names of local administrators, including one referencing Fethiye’s former name, “Meğri,” and its district governor.

The restoration will involve cleaning, archaeological excavation and preservation efforts aimed at making the site accessible and understandable to visitors.

Informational plaques will display the original texts and translations to allow a wider audience to appreciate the historical and cultural heritage of the area.

Once completed, visitors to the Ahmet Gazi Tomb will also be able to explore the neighboring cemetery and gain insight into the region’s history.