Historical chapel discovered in Istanbul

Historical chapel discovered in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Historical chapel discovered in Istanbul

A chapel has been discovered underneath the courtyard of a school in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, and an expert has claimed that it may be the only place in the world where three different structures are integrated.

Speaking about the recently discovered historical chapel, archaeologist Ömer Faruk Yavaşçay said that the structure appears as a chapel in most sources, yet on a map from the Ottoman Empire period dating back to 1912, the chapel appears as an ayazma (holy spring).

Pointing out that the people of the time used this place as a fountain, the archeologist said that some locals “mentioned the place to serve as a tunnel, and that water flowed from this tunnel.”

As no additional information was found about the place in old sources, Yavaşçay said that he visited the place himself for his research and found the structure to have the architecture of a chapel, possibly making it the only place in the world that might have operated as a fountain, a tunnel and a chapel at the same time.

It was learned that the multi-purpose structure was built by the Greeks living there in the last period of the Ottoman Empire.

Since people used to trespass on the structure before, officials have closed the entrance with iron rods, the expert noted.

“A detailed archaeological excavation needs to be carried out here. Many different parts of this structure can be found,” Yavaşçay said, urging the authorities to carry out excavations in the area.

Home to hundreds of historical landmarks left from ancient civilizations, of which some of them are yet to be discovered, several excavations are ongoing in the city of Istanbul.

Previously in early June, excavation works on the ruins of Saint Polyeuktos Church in Istanbul's Saraçhane uncovered a 1,500-year-old underground passage.

WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

    Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

  2. W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

    W Africa military chiefs agree plan for possible Niger intervention

  3. Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

    Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker in Kerch Strait

  4. AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

    AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

  5. China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy

    China relaxes visa, urban residency rules to boost economy
Recommended
Artillery shells found off coast destroyed: Ministry

Artillery shells found off coast destroyed: Ministry
IFRC urges more aid for quake survivors in Türkiye

IFRC urges more aid for quake survivors in Türkiye
Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR

Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR
11 PKK members caught over planting explosive devices in mall, forest

11 PKK members caught over planting explosive devices in mall, forest
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state's deeply conservative 2nd Congressional District.
ECONOMY AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence (AI) barrelling toward many professions has generated deep anxiety among workers fearful that their jobs will be swept away - and the mental health impact is rising.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.