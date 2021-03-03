Historical artifacts seized across Turkey

  • March 03 2021 07:00:00

MERSİN/MUĞLA
Various historical artifacts have been seized in anti-smuggling operations across Turkey, security sources said on March 1.

Five mosaic paintings believed to be historical artifacts were seized in the southern province of Mersin, and a suspect was arrested, according to the local gendarmerie command.

Gendarmerie teams acted on a tip-off that a suspect was trying to sell historical artifacts in his workplace, it said in a statement, adding that an unlicensed gun, a charger and five cartridges were also confiscated during the raid in the Yenişehir district.

The suspect was later released by a court pending trial, the statement said.

The paintings were handed to the provincial authorities to be examined.

In the southwestern province of Muğla, gendarmerie forces seized a 42-gram rare Athens Greek coin and arrested six suspects in an operation launched in the Ortaca district, said a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

It is said that there are only 42 Athens Greek coins, dating back to 5th century B.C., in the world, the source added.

In an anti-smuggling operation in the northwestern province of Ardahan, gendarmerie teams found ancient sculptures of the Virgin Mary, Artemis, and a Viking in a village in the Göle district.

