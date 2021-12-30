Historic water gauge awaits restoration

ISTANBUL
A historic water gauge built upon the orders of an Ottoman sultan has been left abandoned among auto mechanics in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district, prompting criticisms from historians and some locals.

It is seen that the Hamidiye Water Gauge, which was built between 1899 and 1902 upon the orders of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II, was soiled with spray paints on and surrounded by parked motorcycles and cars.

Zafer Bilgi, a historian who demanded that the building be brought to light as a historical monument, said relevant institutions should initiate a series of restoration work.

“The water civilization and culture of Istanbul can be revived in such places by making on-site historical narration,” Bilgi said, suggesting that the 120-year-old site be turned into a museum.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has announced that a restoration project of the water gauge was added in the investment list for the upcoming year.

