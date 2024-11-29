Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

BURSA

Pope Francis has expressed a renewed desire to visit Türkiye for the anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, sparking preparations for the potential trip to the western city of Bursa's İznik district, the site of the ecumenical council.

"Tradespeople consider the Pope's visit to İznik to be of great significance. We've been in a lagging position in terms of trade for a long time, but I believe this event will help improve things," tile artist Kübra Göllü said, expressing her excitement over the potential visit.

According to Merve Cındık, another tile artist, the potential visit would represent a significant milestone for the historic district.

“We are thrilled since it is something that is highly anticipated and desired. It is an extremely important development in terms of İznik’s tourism and heritage, as well as the tile art we practice,” Cındık noted.

The head of a real estate association, Mustafa Can, echoed the sentiments of the two tile artists, noting that the potential landmark visit would draw worldwide attention to the district.

"İznik is a city renowned for its agriculture, tourism and history. It is a sacred city, having served as the capital of four different civilizations,” he said, emphasizing that the Pope's visit would breathe new life into the tradespeople of this historically rich district.

“We are eagerly anticipating his arrival, as he is an important figure. The people of İznik are known for their hospitality, and we want to ensure he has the best possible stay,” he added.

The Pope recently reaffirmed his desire to visit the district during a meeting at the Vatican. “We shall also have the chance to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the first significant ecumenical council, the Council of Nicaea, during this Holy Year. I'm considering traveling to Türkiye,” he said.

Bekir Uslu, a tourism manager, welcomed the Pope’s remarks, stating, “This is a very important statement. The Pope's visit to İznik would be a historic opportunity for both İznik and Türkiye to gain global recognition. By offering the Pope an exceptional welcome, we can enhance İznik’s and Türkiye’s global profile and promote them more effectively overseas.”

He had previously expressed his desire to visit the historic district on June 28.

İznik, known for its rich cultural and historical significance, remains one of the key locations for pivotal Christian discussions and decisions.

Archaeologists have been working meticulously to shed light on the religious use phase of the approximately 2,000-year-old Roman theater in the historic district.

As part of these efforts, a fresco depicting the Virgin Mary holding Jesus in her arms — believed to be one of the oldest surviving examples — has recently been uncovered through restoration.

The ancient theater was reopened to the public last March, following the completion of most of the excavation and restoration work that began in the 1980s, with efforts still underway in some areas.