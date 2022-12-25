Historic Torah manuscript captured in Giresun

GİRESUN - İhlas News Agency

A man who tried to sell the Torah, claimed to be 700 years old, has been detained in the northern province of Giresun.

The Gendarmerie Command took action upon a notification that the suspect, identified only by the initials İ.M.P., came from Istanbul to Giresun’s Bulancak district to sell the manuscript of the Torah for $1.5 million.

The holy book, estimated to be about 700 years old, was found on the suspect, who was taken into custody.

The book was handed over to the Giresun Museum Directorate.

The Torah is the compilation of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, namely the books of Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. In that sense, Torah means the same as Pentateuch or the Five Books of Moses. It is also known in the Jewish tradition as the Written Torah.