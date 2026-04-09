Historic Russian church to serve as library

ERZURUM

A new cultural project has been initiated to repurpose a historic Russian church in the eastern province of Erzurum’s Oltu district into a library, reimagining the heritage site as a vibrant hub for the city’s youth.

The project, titled “Cultural Treasures Meet Youth,” will see the restored church adapted into a contemporary cultural space within about a year.

Constructed in the 19th century and believed to date from the period between the 1877–1878 Ottoman-Russian War and the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, the church spans 480 square meters.

Restoration of the building was completed in four years as part of a project launched in 2018 with the support of the Northeastern Anatolia Development Agency, in cooperation with the Erzurum Governor’s Office, Oltu District Governorship and Oltu Municipality.

A protocol has been signed between the Eastern Anatolia Project (DAP) Regional Development Administration, the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and Oltu Municipality to repurpose the structure as a library.

The project will include construction, repair and restoration works, as well as landscaping, social facilities, interior design and library infrastructure.

Halil İbrahim Güray, head of the DAP Regional Development Administration, said the initiative goes beyond restoration.

“This is not only a restoration project but also a significant investment that preserves cultural heritage while transforming it into a social benefit and supporting human and social development,” he said.

“We are both preserving traces of the past and creating a qualified cultural and educational space for our citizens, especially young people.”

Güray added that the institution prioritises projects that protect cultural and natural assets while contributing to economic value, alongside investments in tourism infrastructure and cultural attraction centers.

Oltu Mayor Adem Çelebi said the project would offer residents a space to spend time productively.

“We aim to transform the historic Russian church into a book café along with environmental arrangements, creating a pleasant space, where young people can comfortably drink tea and coffee and read books, while also expanding tourism destinations in Oltu,” he said.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Ahmet Yer noted that although the church had been restored, it had not yet been given a functional purpose.

“With this jointly developed project, we will transform the Russian church into a beautiful library and book café. By bringing such a project to Erzurum and Oltu, we will connect our young people with cultural treasures while contributing to their development,” he said.