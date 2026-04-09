Historic Russian church to serve as library

Historic Russian church to serve as library

ERZURUM
Historic Russian church to serve as library

A new cultural project has been initiated to repurpose a historic Russian church in the eastern province of Erzurum’s Oltu district into a library, reimagining the heritage site as a vibrant hub for the city’s youth.

The project, titled “Cultural Treasures Meet Youth,” will see the restored church adapted into a contemporary cultural space within about a year.

Constructed in the 19th century and believed to date from the period between the 1877–1878 Ottoman-Russian War and the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, the church spans 480 square meters.

Restoration of the building was completed in four years as part of a project launched in 2018 with the support of the Northeastern Anatolia Development Agency, in cooperation with the Erzurum Governor’s Office, Oltu District Governorship and Oltu Municipality.

A protocol has been signed between the Eastern Anatolia Project (DAP) Regional Development Administration, the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and Oltu Municipality to repurpose the structure as a library.

The project will include construction, repair and restoration works, as well as landscaping, social facilities, interior design and library infrastructure.

Halil İbrahim Güray, head of the DAP Regional Development Administration, said the initiative goes beyond restoration.

“This is not only a restoration project but also a significant investment that preserves cultural heritage while transforming it into a social benefit and supporting human and social development,” he said.

“We are both preserving traces of the past and creating a qualified cultural and educational space for our citizens, especially young people.”

Güray added that the institution prioritises projects that protect cultural and natural assets while contributing to economic value, alongside investments in tourism infrastructure and cultural attraction centers.

Oltu Mayor Adem Çelebi said the project would offer residents a space to spend time productively.

“We aim to transform the historic Russian church into a book café along with environmental arrangements, creating a pleasant space, where young people can comfortably drink tea and coffee and read books, while also expanding tourism destinations in Oltu,” he said.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Ahmet Yer noted that although the church had been restored, it had not yet been given a functional purpose.

“With this jointly developed project, we will transform the Russian church into a beautiful library and book café. By bringing such a project to Erzurum and Oltu, we will connect our young people with cultural treasures while contributing to their development,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

    Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

  2. US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

    US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

  3. Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

    Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

  4. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  5. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
Recommended
Ancient walls of Sillyon restored

Ancient walls of Sillyon restored
Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage
45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony

45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony
Emperor penguins listed as endangered species: IUCN

Emperor penguins listed as endangered species: IUCN
Jenna Ortega nearly quit acting before ‘You’ role

Jenna Ortega nearly quit acting before ‘You’ role
Ketamine Queen gets 15 years for Matthew Perry’s death

'Ketamine Queen' gets 15 years for Matthew Perry’s death
Zeugma Mosaic Museum draws 73,000 visitors in first quarter

Zeugma Mosaic Museum draws 73,000 visitors in first quarter
WORLD Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel said on Friday it had blocked Spain from participating in the work of a U.S.-led centre established to help stabilise post-war Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

Consumer inflation in the United States rose sharply to 3.3 percent in March, government data showed Wednesday, as higher energy prices due to the war in the Middle East hit Americans hard.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿