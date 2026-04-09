Giant sculpture unveiled at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

A monumental sculpture by Turkish artist Hayri Karay, standing nearly 38 meters tall, has gone on display at Istanbul Airport following a ceremony attended by officials and art enthusiasts.

The sculpture, measuring 37.7 meters in height, won first prize in the İGA ART Art Projects Competition, one of Türkiye’s major art initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Istanbul Airport’s top civil administrator, Associate Professor İlker Haktankaçmaz, referred to the saying “Civilization lies in the details,” stressing that the airport is not merely a commercial enterprise but one of the country’s key visionary projects.

Highlighting the airport’s strategic location, Haktankaçmaz said it continues to stand out globally through its events and artistic activities.

İGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen said İGA ART has carried out numerous initiatives throughout the year, noting that the sculpture marks their first encounter with Karay’s work through the competition.

“The piece, which was once a project, now meets visitors at the heart of our airport. This massive work will become a new symbol at the intersection of aviation and art, not only because of its scale but also its deep artistic meaning,” Bilgen said.

Emphasizing the dynamic nature of the work, he added: “We do not see this 38-meter moving piece as a static object, but as a living process completed through the gaze and movement of each passenger. We hope every visitor passing through will find a personal meaning and reflection of their own inner journey in it.”

Bilgen also noted that the artwork, selected from among 172 projects in 2023, was dedicated by Karay to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

Gülveli Kaya, head of the İGA ART Executive Board, said the airport had been surveyed six times in 2021 to determine suitable locations for artworks, ultimately identifying 17 areas where installations could create meaning for both architecture and viewers.

He explained that after an initial selection of 10 projects, artists were asked to submit scaled models, with Karay’s work unanimously chosen by the jury.

“There is truly remarkable engineering behind the installation and execution of the piece, including all safety elements. I would like to congratulate the engineering team, who worked day and night as if it were their own sculpture,” Kaya said.

Karay told reporters that when he first sketched the piece years ago, he believed it would suit Istanbul Airport perfectly.

Drawing on the deep-rooted cultural heritage of Anatolia, the artist said the sculpture reflects a synthesis of those traditions.

“There is a relationship between geometric and organic forms in the work. We also wanted to convey this through reflections. Everyone will see something different from a different point,” he said.

Karay added that he deliberately chose not to name the sculpture.

“Giving it a name would impose a definition. It should remain open. Everyone will take something from it based on what they feel,” he said.