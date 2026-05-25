Istanbul Comics and Art Festival returns in June

Istanbul Comics and Art Festival returns in June

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Comics and Art Festival returns in June

The ninth Istanbul Comics and Art Festival will take place on June 13–14 at Paribu Art in Istanbul, bringing together the city’s alternative art scene under one roof.


The festival will feature comics, illustration, caricature, fanzines, animation, and street art. Publishing houses, including Gerekli Şeyler, Kara Karga, Athica, Kayıp Kıta and Flaneur, will participate alongside artist booths by Big Baboli, Flashmarket, dirt cake studio, MRE, Bülent Gültek, Ezgi Arslan and Selin Çınar.

Supported by the Netherlands, Dutch and Turkish artists will also produce live mural works.


The programme includes collective drawing spaces, workshops, book signings, panels and live performances, highlighting the intersection of independent publishing and visual culture.

Tickets are available via Biletino and Paribu Pass platforms.

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