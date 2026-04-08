Guide marks 25 years at Mimar Sinan’s birthplace museum

Guide marks 25 years at Mimar Sinan’s birthplace museum

KAYSERİ
Guide marks 25 years at Mimar Sinan’s birthplace museum

In the quiet neighborhood of Ağırnas in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, 53-year-old Ahmet Bekdaş brings history to life. For over two decades, he has guided visitors through the very house where Mimar Sinan — the visionary behind the Ottoman Empire’s most iconic structures — was born and raised.

This structure, which functioned as the architect’s residence until he was 22, now serves as a museum dedicated to his formative years. During his illustrious career, Sinan rose to become the chief architect during the consecutive reigns of Suleiman the Magnificent, Selim II and Murad III. Bekdaş, who initially volunteered his time to promote the property before its official conversion into a museum, now professionally introduces tourists to the origins of a man whose architectural masterpieces left a permanent imprint on global history.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, Bekdaş remarked that Sinan’s roots in Ağırnas were the starting point for a life that went on to make a monumental impact on the world.

Stating that he both preserves and promotes the house of the chief architect, Bekdaş said, “I have been working here for 25 years. People come from all across the country to see the house where the great architect lived and grew up.”

Bekdaş said visitors leave happy, adding that some remark, “It is impossible not to become an architect after seeing this place.” He noted that the site is a popular destination for architects, engineers, and academic delegations from various universities and institutions. To these guests of all ages, he strives to provide a thorough narrative that encompasses the life of Sinan, the history of the Ağırnas neighborhood, the architect's personal biography, and the unique structural details of the home.

Bekdaş shared that he has read extensively to master the details of Sinan’s life, noting that there are few, if any, books on the subject he has not studied in order to better inform his visitors.

Recalling that this week marks the 438th anniversary of Sinan’s death, Bekdaş said, “There are also underground cities beneath Sinan’s house. These underground spaces were used as storage areas, such as depots and cellars. Inside the house, there are galleries and living rooms, which we call arched spaces. Kitchen sections, sitting areas, divan rooms, storage spaces and cellars continue to delight visitors today. In fact, this structure served as a principle for Sinan, influencing and inspiring him.”

 

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