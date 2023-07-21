Historic Romanian vessel to dock in İzmir

Historic Romanian vessel to dock in İzmir

ISTANBUL
Historic Romanian vessel to dock in İzmir

An 85-year-old training ship belonging to the Romanian Navy is due to dock at the western province of İzmir’s Alsancak Port next week, offering visitors a unique opportunity to tour the historic vessel.

"Nava Scoala Mircea," the historical three-masted training ship of the Romanian Navy, is expected to arrive at the Port on July 24 and will be open to visit free of charge until July 27, the Consulate General of Romania has announced.

The representative of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Naciye Gökçen Kaya, and the team of the Consulate General of Romania in İzmir will hold an official welcoming ceremony for the training ship.

A reception will be held on July 25 on the deck, hosted by Mioara Stefan, consul general of Romania in İzmir, and Tarhoaca Mircea, the commander of the vessel.

Entrance will be free of charge from the İzmir Port Passenger Terminal, but due to security measures, an ID check will be mandatory, read the statement of the Consulate General.

Named after "Mircea," ruler and voivode of Wallachia, the ship became the first navy ship to cross the Atlantic Ocean to represent Romania in the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of U.S. independence in 1976.

Around 70 Romanian and foreign students, including two from Türkiye, are on board the ship for their first international training, which will last 28 days.

The first session of cadet training started in March this year, with the ship docking at the Greek Port of Piraeus.

roman,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus

  2. West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

    West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

    Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

  4. CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

    CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

  5. Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

    Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus
West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden
CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting
Israels Netanyahu to visit Türkiye days after Palestinian leader

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Türkiye days after Palestinian leader
97 pct of employees in Türkiye open to new offers: Survey

97 pct of employees in Türkiye open to new offers: Survey
Number of free five-star public beaches to reach 35: Ministry

Number of free five-star public beaches to reach 35: Ministry
WORLD Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

Britain's ruling Conservatives on Friday held the former seat of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson but saw hefty majorities in two other seats blown away as scandals and high inflation took their toll.
ECONOMY E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras

E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras

The size of Türkiye’s e-commerce market grew from 382 billion Turkish Liras in 2021 to 801 billion liras last year, according to a recent report.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).