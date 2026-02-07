Historic remains emerge in Kuşadası after heavy rains

AYDIN

Torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding in the western province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district have led to the reemergence of long-buried historical remains, as coastal sands were swept into the sea, uncovering ancient structures along the shoreline.

Following days of intense downpours in the western province, floodwaters carried away nearly a meter of accumulated sand in parts of the coastal zone, revealing archaeological features that had remained hidden for decades.

Kuşadası, aşready known for its rich natural and historical heritage, has once again drawn attention as nature exposed traces of its past.

Just last month, a noticeable retreat of seawater had uncovered harbor and chapel structures belonging to the ancient Anaia Kadı Castle in the northern section of the coast. Now, according to observations made after the floods, structures in the southern section have fully emerged due to erosion caused by the runoff.

Bahttin Sürücü, president of a nature conservation association, said inspections were carried out in coastal areas where floodwaters ultimately reached the sea. He noted that the most significant sand loss and waste accumulation were observed along the shoreline in front of the Nazilli residential site.

Sürücü added that alongside wall remains, a tomb structure believed to belong to a prominent individual has also come to light.

“The excessive rainfall in Kuşadası and neighboring districts caused flooding and severe damage. As a result, layers of sand were displaced, fully exposing historical remains that warrant careful documentation and protection,” he said.