Historic lighthouse in Istanbul reopened after works

  • January 18 2022 07:00:00

Historic lighthouse in Istanbul reopened after works

ISTANBUL
Historic lighthouse in Istanbul reopened after works

A historic lighthouse located in Istanbul’s far northeast has been reopened following comprehensive restoration works.
Commissioned by the Ottoman Sultan Abdülmecid I and constructed in 1859 by French engineers, the lighthouse overlooking the Black Sea from the northern slopes of the Turkish metropolis had been non-stop in service until August 2020.

The one-and-a-half-year long restoration works have been finally completed and the symbolic lighthouse was reopened with a ceremony in participation with Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, local officials and residents.

Karaismailoğlu stated that 493 lighthouses, 41 of which are historical, are being restored, maintained and repaired.
The Minister also noted that the restorations of the historic lighthouses of Ahırkapı on the southern coast of Istanbul and in the Marmara province of Yalova are in the process of being completed.

The masonry lighthouse was built on a cliffy point at Cape Şile about 1 km northeast of the district and the 19-meter-tall tower with a gallery around the lantern room has the form of an octagonal prism.

Initially, the lighthouse was lit by kerosene, however the light source was later replaced by Dalén light using carbide. Since 1968, it runs on electricity.

The flashing is achieved by eight rotating panels that are still set in motion by a weight-driven mechanism inside the tower using anchor escapement.

2010 was the 150th anniversary of the inauguration of the lighthouse. For this purpose, celebrations organized by the local municipality were held with the participation of thousands of people mostly from districts and villages on Istanbul’s Asian side.

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

    Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

  2. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  3. Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

    Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

  4. Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

    Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

  5. Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

    Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Recommended
Spanish horses brave fire to fight virus

Spanish horses brave fire to fight virus
An inquiring journey between zeros and ones

An inquiring journey between zeros and ones
Pierre Cardin plans Paris comeback after founder’s death

Pierre Cardin plans Paris comeback after founder’s death
Newest films at Istanbul Modern

Newest films at Istanbul Modern
‘Amadeus’ ballet on stage in Mersin

‘Amadeus’ ballet on stage in Mersin
Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection

Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection
Paris Fashion Week gets physical despite Omicron

Paris Fashion Week gets physical despite Omicron
WORLD WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced on Jan. 19.
SPORTS Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open.