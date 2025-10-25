Historic library serves students for 29 years

TRABZON

A library, which opened 29 years ago inside the historic Zağnos Tower in Trabzon’s Ortahisar district, provides a quiet environment for thousands of users each month, especially students, to study, read books and conduct research.

Zağnos Tower, located on the western part of the castle walls surrounding the old Trabzon settlement, is believed to have been built during the reign of Alexios II of the Komnenos Kingdom and largely renovated during the Ottoman Empire period.

Since 1996, the tower has housed the İsmail Hakkı Berkmen Specialized Library following restorations, offering book lovers and students a unique environment. Surrounded by stone walls, the library operates not only on weekdays but also on weekends and official holidays.

Erdem Zekeriya İskenderoğlu, head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department at the Trabzon Municipality, said, “By gathering students’ feedback, we address their needs. Our students find peace studying in a historic venue. Around 100 students benefit from the library each day. They have a very comfortable study experience here.”

He added that the library receives positive feedback from its users: “We have a total of seven staff members who assist students by creating a comfortable environment and meeting their needs. We make every effort to provide a pleasant study experience. With its restrooms, food and beverage areas, and cafeteria, students find an ideal environment for studying. Every year, around 30,000 students use the library to study. Those who studied here and later entered university often return years later to visit and thank us.”