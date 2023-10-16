Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024

Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024

İZMİR
Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024

The western province of İzmir’s largest Levantine mansion, long neglected and formerly owned by a family engaged in trade during the Ottoman era, will open its doors to visitors as a museum and cultural art space in the first half of 2024.

Carrying out the restoration efforts of the 164-year-old Paterson Mansion, a significant example of the city's civil architecture, the İzmir Municipality will hand over the mansion to the Culture and Tourism Ministry when the works are completed.

Can Yıldızhan, the head of the historical buildings department at the İzmir municipality’s Cultural Directorate, stated that their primary goal in the restoration process is to resurrect the structure without causing harm to the original and centuries-old architectural fabric that has endured to the present day.

"In the ongoing restoration of the Paterson Mansion, which consists of two sections, we have achieved an 80 percent completion rate in the restoration of the towered building, which spans three stories and has been entirely preserved. Through the process of scraping the plaster on the main building, we discovered that nearly the entire structure consisted of concrete extensions,” Yıldızhan explained.

"By removing all of these extensions and utilizing authentic materials according to the approved project, we have completed 55 percent of our efforts to restore the building. After completing the construction of the body walls, the next step is to undertake the roofing."

The original owner of the Paterson Mansion, a remarkable architectural gem of its time, was John Paterson Leith, a Scottish merchant. The mansion, which showcases a slice of 19th-century life in İzmir, was surrounded by high walls within a vast 133-acre garden during its construction. The grounds featured racehorses, livestock farms, a greenhouse and agricultural areas, along with various outbuildings. The mansion boasted 38 rooms adorned with imported English fireplaces and furniture, along with a staff of 60 servants. Presently, the mansion encompasses a vast area of 25,400 square meters. Until 1960, the structure served as a residence, after which it was repurposed as offices, lodgings and a carpet factory. In 1986, a significant portion of the main entrance section was severely damaged in a fire.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war
LATEST NEWS

  1. China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

    China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

  2. Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

    Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

  3. Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

    Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

  4. One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

    One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

  5. IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

    IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat
Recommended
Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay

Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay
45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
CHPs Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war
WORLD China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepared on Monday to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza war, as an increasingly assertive Beijing is asked to help de-escalate the violence.

ECONOMY IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

SPORTS Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

The 58th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR) concluded on Oct. 15 in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan's Astana team claiming the winner’s turquoise jersey.