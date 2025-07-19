Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

ISTANBUL
Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

Seventeen fountains dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries have been restored in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, as part of a project supported by the Istanbul Governor’s Office and carried out by the Beyoğlu Municipality.

According to a statement from the municipality, the restored fountains were officially unveiled at a ceremony held in front of the Hacı Beşir Ağa Fountain in Gümüşsuyu.

A photo exhibition documenting the fountains' condition before and after restoration, along with their historical stories, was also presented at the ceremony.

Istanbul Deputy Governor Ahmet Süheyl Üçer emphasized the cultural and historical importance of such projects. "Some of these fountains had fallen into disrepair, others were completely lost. By reviving them, we not only restore their original function but also preserve them as a legacy for future generations,” he said.

"These fountains were acts of charity in Ottoman times, often commissioned by wealthy individuals. They served not just people but also animals — a tradition we continue today. It's important to keep their basins full, especially in hot weather," he added.

Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney highlighted the cultural meaning of the restoration work, saying, "When we embarked on this effort, we were reminded of the significance of fountains and public water dispensers in our heritage. The word ‘çeşme’ [fountain] is derived from the Persian word for ‘eye,’ which makes each one of these fountains a ‘watchful eye’ from our ancestors."

The restored fountains include Hacı Beşir Ağa, Fesahat Usta, Gedik Abdi, Tersane Emini Ahmed Efendi, Cezayirli Gazi Hasan Paşa, Matbah Emini Hasan Ağa, Mehmed Ağa, Laleli, and several others, all renovated in line with their original architecture.

Restoration work is ongoing for other fountains, such as Cududil Valide Sultan, Kaptan Hüseyin Paşa, Bilal Ağa, and Topçubaşı Abdülmümin Ağa fountains. The project aims to preserve the fountains' architectural integrity while reintegrating them into the daily life of the city.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln
Stephen Colberts The Late Show to end in May 2026

Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA

Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA
Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’

Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’
Excavations continue at six locations in Ani

Excavations continue at six locations in Ani
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿