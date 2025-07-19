Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

ISTANBUL

Seventeen fountains dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries have been restored in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, as part of a project supported by the Istanbul Governor’s Office and carried out by the Beyoğlu Municipality.

According to a statement from the municipality, the restored fountains were officially unveiled at a ceremony held in front of the Hacı Beşir Ağa Fountain in Gümüşsuyu.

A photo exhibition documenting the fountains' condition before and after restoration, along with their historical stories, was also presented at the ceremony.

Istanbul Deputy Governor Ahmet Süheyl Üçer emphasized the cultural and historical importance of such projects. "Some of these fountains had fallen into disrepair, others were completely lost. By reviving them, we not only restore their original function but also preserve them as a legacy for future generations,” he said.

"These fountains were acts of charity in Ottoman times, often commissioned by wealthy individuals. They served not just people but also animals — a tradition we continue today. It's important to keep their basins full, especially in hot weather," he added.

Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney highlighted the cultural meaning of the restoration work, saying, "When we embarked on this effort, we were reminded of the significance of fountains and public water dispensers in our heritage. The word ‘çeşme’ [fountain] is derived from the Persian word for ‘eye,’ which makes each one of these fountains a ‘watchful eye’ from our ancestors."

The restored fountains include Hacı Beşir Ağa, Fesahat Usta, Gedik Abdi, Tersane Emini Ahmed Efendi, Cezayirli Gazi Hasan Paşa, Matbah Emini Hasan Ağa, Mehmed Ağa, Laleli, and several others, all renovated in line with their original architecture.

Restoration work is ongoing for other fountains, such as Cududil Valide Sultan, Kaptan Hüseyin Paşa, Bilal Ağa, and Topçubaşı Abdülmümin Ağa fountains. The project aims to preserve the fountains' architectural integrity while reintegrating them into the daily life of the city.