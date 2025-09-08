Historic church on Akdamar Island hosts 13th annual mass

VAN

The 13th annual divine liturgy was held on Sept. 7 at the 1,100-year-old church on Akdamar Island in Lake Van in the country’s east, drawing a large congregation of clergy from the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye as well as visitors from across Türkiye and abroad.

Traditionally held on the first Sunday of September, the ceremony once again attracted hundreds of worshippers who began arriving at Gevaş district’s Akdamar Pier, some 45 kilometers from the city center, as early as 8 a.m.

Heightened security measures were in place and those wishing to attend were subject to checks before being ferried to the island by boat. The city authorities also arranged additional sea bus services to accommodate the crowds.

This year’s liturgy was presided over by Patriarch Sahak Mashalian of the Armenian Patriarchate of Türkiye, accompanied by his deputy Father Kaspar Garabetyan and Bishop Hovagim Manukyan, the spiritual leader of Armenians in the United Kingdom.

The faithful lit candles, prayed and chanted hymns during the service. Speaking to reporters, Patriarch Mashalian expressed his joy at the continuation of their annual liturgical tradition.

The historic church, a jewel of medieval Armenian architecture, underwent a major restoration initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 2005 and was inaugurated as a memorial museum in an international ceremony in 2007.

With special permission granted by the ministry, the site has been opened to worship once a year since 2010, when the first liturgy in 95 years was celebrated.

Since then, it has become a symbol of cultural dialogue and religious heritage, with the 2025 gathering marking the 13th such occasion. Preparations on the island began days in advance to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Anjel Yanıkbaca, who traveled from Istanbul to attend the liturgy, told reporters that the reopening of the church on Akdamar Island carried deep significance for the faithful.

Visiting Van for the first time, Yanıkbaca said, “We had long wished to come, but never found the opportunity. We are deeply impressed by the place. The organization has been excellent, and I would like to thank everyone who contributed.”