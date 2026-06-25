Historic church and castle await restoration in Erzurum

ERZURUM

The historic Oshvank Church and Engüzekkapi Castle in the eastern Anatolian province of Erzurum’s Uzundere district are awaiting restoration and infrastructure projects that local authorities believe could strengthen both cultural and faith tourism in the region.



Located in the Çamlıyamaç neighborhood, Oshvank Church was built in the 10th century during the reign of Georgian King Adarnase. The monument, considered one of the most important examples of medieval Georgian architecture in the region, has suffered extensive deterioration over the years.

Structural deformations have appeared in the church’s load-bearing system, while damage has been reported in its walls, columns and ornamental features. Despite monitoring and reinforcement studies conducted in previous years, officials warn that the building remains at risk of collapse.

Uzundere Mayor Halis Özsoy said the church complex consists of three separate structures and is facing serious structural challenges.

“There are severe deformations in the load-bearing sections, while parts of the roof have collapsed and connections between structural elements have weakened,” Özsoy said.

He noted that restoration has become increasingly urgent as the condition of the monument continues to worsen.

“If we fail to begin restoration this year or next year, the building may suffer irreversible damage that will be impossible to compensate for in the future,” he said.

According to Özsoy, the church remains an important destination for visitors from neighboring Georgia, with four to five tour groups arriving every week. He said many Georgian visitors consider the site sacred and travel to the region specifically to see the monument.

The mayor explained that Türkiye has expressed readiness to proceed with restoration work but that discussions have also involved the restoration of a Muslim religious structure in the Georgian city of Batumi.

“Previously, tourists were able to enter the church, but because the damage and deterioration have increased, visitors can no longer safely go inside,” he said.

He warned that even a minor earthquake or natural disaster could lead to a major collapse, posing risks both to visitors and local residents.

Describing Oshvank as an architecturally unique monument, Özsoy said the structure holds exceptional importance not only for Türkiye but also for world cultural heritage.

“We believe that, through the efforts of our state authorities, this building will be restored as soon as possible,” he added. Çamlıyamaç neighborhood headman Rahim Gözcü also stressed the urgency of intervention, noting that the deteriorating church threatens nearby buildings.

He recalled that steel scaffolding had once been installed around the structure with plans for restoration but that no substantial progress followed. Gözcü said local residents hope the monument will be restored and contribute to the neighborhood’s economy through tourism.

Meanwhile, local authorities are also seeking to transform Engüzekkapi Castle into a major tourism destination.

Situated within the boundaries of Dikyar neighborhood on a steep rocky outcrop overlooking the Tortum Valley, the fortress occupied a strategic position throughout the Middle Ages and served both defensive and surveillance purposes.

The castle changed hands among several powers over the centuries, including Georgian rulers, the Karakoyunlu and the Ottoman Empire. Parts of its fortification walls, which rise approximately 30 meters high, have survived to the present day.

Özsoy said archaeological findings discovered in the area, including ram- and sheep-shaped gravestones, point to the presence of the Karakoyunlu before the Ottomans gained control of the region in the 16th century.

He noted that the fortress remained relatively unknown due to difficult access conditions.

“We built a road to the site because experts needed access to prepare survey and restoration projects,” he said.

According to Özsoy, restoration plans have already been prepared, while additional improvements are expected with support from the Erzurum Governor’s Office and the Eastern Anatolia Project Regional Development Administration.

The planned tourism project includes a visitor reception center, areas for the sale of local products and facilities designed to meet visitors’ needs.

“This castle was built for defense, but today we want to open it to world tourism,” Özsoy said.

He added that authorities are also planning lighting projects for the site due to its proximity to a major roadway.

With the Tortum Stream flowing below and dramatic valley views surrounding the fortress, local officials believe Engüzekkapi Castle has the potential to become one of the region’s leading cultural tourism attractions.

Once restoration and development projects are completed, both Oshvank Church and Engüzekkapi Castle are expected to make significant contributions to the tourism profile of Uzundere and Erzurum, adding cultural and faith tourism to the district’s existing reputation for nature- and water-based activities.