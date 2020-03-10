Historic buildings near Galata Tower face danger of collapse

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Two historic towers near Istanbul’s landmark Galata Tower, which has an important place in the unique silhouette of the city, face the danger of collapse.

The six-hundred-year-old towers, which have been heavily damaged from the groundwork to the top, are in a very weak state, according to experts.

While the fortification line connected to one of the towers remains inside a premise of a restaurant in Galata, the area where the fortification line connects to the other tower is filled with garbage.

Stating that there is a serious danger of demolition of the towers as a result of the presence of modern structures, Hasan Sercan Sağlam from Medipol University said that the towers may not stand if an earthquake occurs.

Sağlam also pointed out that the structures around the towers are also under danger.

“The ditches lying in front of the towers were filled and these areas were open to reconstruction since 1864. For this reason, the floors of the towers were damaged and new buildings were built there,” he said.

Galata Tower is one of the highest and oldest towers of Istanbul.

It was built in the 14th century by the Genoese colony as part of the defense wall surrounding their district at Galata directly opposite ancient Constantinople, the city today known as Istanbul.