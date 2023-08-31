Historic barracks to be converted into museum

EDİRNE

The historic Asakir-i Mansure-i Muhammediye barracks, which formerly served as a closed prison, is set to transform into a museum within the confines of the Edirne Palace, say officials.

Yasin Yıldız, the president of the Directorate of National Palaces, explained that the findings of the Edirne Palace will be exhibited in the museum to be opened after the restoration.

Referring to the barracks, Yıldız said even though the surviving part of the structure after many years only corresponds to 50 percent of its total area, it is a unique structure with a closed area of over 20,000 square meters.

“I believe that after the restoration of the Mahmudiye Barracks, formerly known as Edirne Detention House, is completed, we will be establishing a valuable museum to Edirne, as there are many artifacts belonging to the Edirne Palace from the excavations carried out in this area.”

Explaining that they have started the second phase of the excavation works of the palace, Yıldız stated that they are mainly focused on the Cihannüma Pavilion, which is known as the heart of the palace.

Stating that in five years, the officials aim to turn Edirne Palace into a “historical heritage worthy of our country,” Yıldız said that under the supervision of a scientific committee, excavations are carried out with an allocated fund worth 35 million Turkish Liras.

The Edirne Palace, which was started to be built in 1450 during the reign of the Ottoman Sultan Murad II and completed during the reign of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror, was destroyed due to the damages it suffered as a result of wars, earthquakes and fires.

In the palace, along with the barracks, Cihannüma Pavilion, Adalet Pavilion, Kum Pavilion, hammam, kitchen and a part of the palace entrance gate have also survived until today.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry, Edirne Governor’s Office and Trakya University started a joint excavation and restoration work in the area about 13 years ago, but the project was handed over to the Directorate of the National Palaces in October 2022.