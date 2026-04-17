Historic Aya Yorgi Church to become library and research center

Historic Aya Yorgi Church to become library and research center

ISPARTA
Historic Aya Yorgi Church to become library and research center

The historic Aya Yorgi Church in the southern province of Isparta, which was built between 1857 and 1860, is being brought back to life through a comprehensive restoration project that will convert it into a library and an endemic plants research center.

The initiative, led by Isparta Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen, follows the earlier transformation of Aya Bania Church into the Misparta Fragrance Museum. Restoration work has now begun at Aya Yorgi Church, another landmark reflecting the city’s historical heritage.

Sandblasting work on the building’s facades has been completed, while roof tiles have been carefully removed and reinstalled. Inside the structure, the cleaning of wooden icon screens is ongoing, and construction has started on a café adjacent to the church.

Due to the site’s historical significance, excavation work for the café is being carried out manually, without the use of heavy machinery.

The project aims not only to restore the building but also to preserve cultural heritage and reintegrate it into public life. The structure, which has remained unused for many years, will be repurposed as both a cultural and scientific center.

The planned research facility will focus on endemic plant species native to the region, including thyme and rock samphire, supporting scientific studies on Isparta’s rich biodiversity.

The broader initiative seeks to revitalize historic buildings and boost tourism by giving them new functions.

Doğancı neighborhood head Ali Divarcı said the church had been abandoned for many years and described the restoration as a significant step in bringing local history back to life.

 

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