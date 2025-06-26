Historic Atatürk Pavilion in Trabzon draws over 112,000 visitors

TRABZON

Atatürk Pavilion in the northeastern province of Trabzon, a historic mansion operated by the municipality and designated as a private museum, has attracted around 112,831 visitors from January to June this year.

According to a written statement released by the municipality, the number of visitors increased by 47 percent compared to the same period last year.

Perched on a hill overlooking the Black Sea, the pavilion had served as a residence for modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during his visits to the city.

It opened its doors to visitors again on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in 2023, following a year-long meticulous restoration that began in Sept. 2022, which aimed at preserving the architectural and artistic features of the building.

Last year, it welcomed some 315,000 local and foreign visitors.

Trabzon Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç emphasized the municipality’s commitment to preserving historical landmarks and promoting cultural tourism.

“The record number of visitors to iconic sites such as the Atatürk Pavilion clearly reflects the success of our promotion, restoration and transportation efforts,” he said. “Our goal is to turn this growing interest into a long-term trend and position Trabzon as a leading destination for cultural tourism.”

The city also saw a rise in visitor numbers at other cultural sites overseen by the municipality.

A total of 9,119 people visited the Girls’ Monastery, 37,200 explored the Çal Cave and 9,969 visited the Trabzon City Museum in the first six months of the year.