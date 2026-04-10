Historic arch bridge unearthed during roadworks in northern Türkiye

Historic arch bridge unearthed during roadworks in northern Türkiye

RİZE
Historic arch bridge unearthed during roadworks in northern Türkiye

Local authorities in the Black Sea province of Rize have unearthed a nearly 200-year-old stone arch bridge that had been buried beneath road infrastructure for decades.

 

The bridge, a local landmark, resurfaced during ongoing municipal roadworks.

 

Having been partially obscured in the 1940s, it was entirely buried in the 1960s due to urban expansion and elevated road infrastructure.

 

Rize Mayor Rahmi Metin said the bridge dates back to 1826 and has long been known among local residents, even though it was no longer visible.

 

“Just because we were not fully aware of it does not mean it was unknown. It appears in photographs from the 1920s and 1930s, and many locals, including myself, knew about it,” Metin said.

 

He noted that the structure was preserved unintentionally when earlier roadworks were carried out above it without causing damage. "In the 1940s and later the 1960s, as the city took shape at higher elevations and road levels rose, they simply built the road over it. Fortunately, no one damaged it during those construction periods."

 

Municipal authorities now plan to turn the bridge into a cultural attraction.

 

The site will be enclosed within a dedicated exhibition space of around 120 square meters, allowing visitors to walk around and beneath the structure. The design will include stair access, lighting installations and a glass viewing platform above the bridge, allowing visitors to observe the structure from both perspectives.

Historical artifacts from the same period are also expected to be displayed within the space, creating a small heritage site aimed at both residents and tourists.

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