Historic 100th Gazi Race held in Istanbul with record prize purse

ISTANBUL

The 100th edition of the Gazi Race, Türkiye’s most prestigious thoroughbred competition and a sporting tradition dedicated to the founder of the republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was held in Istanbul on June 28, marking a historic milestone for Turkish horse racing.

Organized at Veliefendi Racecourse, the centennial edition of the race brought together 22 three-year-old purebred English horses competing on a 2,400-meter grass track — a race that each horse can enter only once during its career. The competition began a new chapter in the history of the event, which has been held since 1927 in the name of Atatürk.

Over the decades, the Gazi Race has become deeply connected with Türkiye’s sporting heritage. Several prominent figures, including former presidents, saw their horses claim victory.

The 100th anniversary race alfeatured a record-breaking prize purse, with the winner receiving 50 million Turkish Liras (around $1 million), while the second, third, fourth and fifth place finishers were awarded 20 million, 10 million, 5 million and 2.5 million liras, respectively.

Including additional bonuses such as the 100th Anniversary Gazi Race special award, entry fees, installment payments, and owner premiums, the winning horse’s owner would earn a total of 126 million liras. If the owner is also the breeder of the winning horse, the total prize could rise to 141 million liras with the inclusion of the breeder’s premium.

The race has also produced legendary names in Turkish racing history. The fastest recorded Gazi Race was achieved by “Bold Pilot,” who won the 1996 edition with jockey Halis Karataş in a time of 2 minutes and 26.22 seconds.

The centennial celebration extended beyond the racetrack; Istanbul illuminated its skyline with a spectacular aerial display on the eve of the 100th running of the Gazi Race. A fleet of 2,000 drones lit up the skies above the Bosphorus, forming iconic images including Atatürk’s silhouette and the Turkish flag in one of the country’s largest drone performances to date.