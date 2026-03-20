Hiker discovers massive plane tree believed to be 2,000 years old

MUĞLA

A hiker in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum has discovered a massive plane tree believed to be 2,000 years old, prompting authorities to launch an official assessment of its age and conservation status.

After spotting the extraordinary specimen during a nature walk, hiker Mustafa Ünlü alerted local forestry officials, who have since carried out an initial inspection of the massive tree.

Measurements showed the tree’s trunk circumference to be 19.2 meters, indicating it could be among the oldest known trees in Türkiye.

Experts have now begun a detailed study to determine the tree’s precise age, overall health and whether it qualifies for designation as a protected “monumental tree” — a special conservation status granted to trees of exceptional age, size or cultural significance.

Ünlü said he immediately recognized the tree’s importance.

“I took photos and contacted the forestry office. Teams came and conducted measurements. Experts estimate it could be around 2,000 years old, but scientific analysis will provide a clearer result,” he said.

Professor Aydın Tüfekçioğlu, an ecologist from Artvin Çoruh University, also highlighted the tree’s uniqueness on social media, describing it as a monumental plane tree whose partially decayed trunk has split into four separate sections, effectively forming multiple living structures.

The discovery site also includes a nearby water well, suggesting the tree may have been part of a long-standing natural or human-influenced landscape.

Türkiye is home to a vast number of monumental trees officially protected by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry. As of December 2025, a total of 10,503 trees have been registered and preserved as part of the country’s natural and cultural heritage.