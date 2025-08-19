Highlands offer spectacular dawn, dusk landscapes in eastern Türkiye

Highlands offer spectacular dawn, dusk landscapes in eastern Türkiye

BİNGÖL
Highlands offer spectacular dawn, dusk landscapes in eastern Türkiye

Every year, locals and nature enthusiasts climb the 2,700-meter-high Şerafettin Mountains in the eastern province of Bingöl to witness breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

Stretching between the districts of Karlıova and Solhan, the Şerafettin Mountains are known for their rugged slopes and scenic highland pastures, making them one of the region’s significant natural landmarks.

From the peaks near the village of Sudurağı, the city and the surrounding landscape are visible in all directions.

Residents of Sudurağı, who historically practiced livestock farming in these mountains, continue the tradition of ascending to the peaks to enjoy the spectacular views.

After an eight-kilometer journey over rough terrain by off-road vehicle, visitors reach the summit to watch the sunset first and spend the night on the mountain to catch the sunrise.

Waking before dawn, they enjoy the first moments as the sun emerges over the horizon from the mountain’s vantage point.

Protected by the Culture and Tourism Ministry as a registered historical site, the area also holds significance as a site of the 1916-1917 Ottoman-Russian War, offering visitors both natural beauty and a glimpse into the region’s past.

Muhammed Celayir, a photography enthusiast and special education teacher, noted that the mountains allowed him to combine his love of photography with the outdoors.

"Even in the hottest days, the night was freezing here. Experiencing the sunrise firsthand was unforgettable."

Local resident Abdullah Kuş added that the view is unmatched.

“We set up our camp, enjoyed tea, and then watched the sunrise. I hope everyone can experience this joy."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call
Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud

Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud
Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary

Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿