Highlands offer spectacular dawn, dusk landscapes in eastern Türkiye

BİNGÖL

Every year, locals and nature enthusiasts climb the 2,700-meter-high Şerafettin Mountains in the eastern province of Bingöl to witness breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

Stretching between the districts of Karlıova and Solhan, the Şerafettin Mountains are known for their rugged slopes and scenic highland pastures, making them one of the region’s significant natural landmarks.

From the peaks near the village of Sudurağı, the city and the surrounding landscape are visible in all directions.

Residents of Sudurağı, who historically practiced livestock farming in these mountains, continue the tradition of ascending to the peaks to enjoy the spectacular views.

After an eight-kilometer journey over rough terrain by off-road vehicle, visitors reach the summit to watch the sunset first and spend the night on the mountain to catch the sunrise.

Waking before dawn, they enjoy the first moments as the sun emerges over the horizon from the mountain’s vantage point.

Protected by the Culture and Tourism Ministry as a registered historical site, the area also holds significance as a site of the 1916-1917 Ottoman-Russian War, offering visitors both natural beauty and a glimpse into the region’s past.

Muhammed Celayir, a photography enthusiast and special education teacher, noted that the mountains allowed him to combine his love of photography with the outdoors.

"Even in the hottest days, the night was freezing here. Experiencing the sunrise firsthand was unforgettable."

Local resident Abdullah Kuş added that the view is unmatched.

“We set up our camp, enjoyed tea, and then watched the sunrise. I hope everyone can experience this joy."