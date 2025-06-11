Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

OSLO
Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

The world saw the highest number of armed conflicts in almost 80 years in 2024, dethroning 2023 as a record year, a Norwegian study published on June 11 showed, highlighting the risks linked to a U.S. disengagement.

Last year, 61 conflicts were registered in the world across 36 countries, with some countries experiencing several simultaneous conflicts, the report by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo (Prio) said.

In 2023, there were 59 conflicts in 34 countries.

"This is not just a spike, it’s a structural shift," said Siri Aas Rustad, the main author of the report which covers trends in armed conflicts in the period 1946-2024.

"The world today is far more violent, and far more fragmented, than it was a decade ago," she said.

Africa remained the most ravaged continent, with 28 conflicts involving at least one state, followed by Asia with 17, the Middle East with 10, Europe with three and the Americas with two.

More than half of these countries experienced two or more conflicts.

The number of deaths resulting from fighting remained around the same level as in 2023, at about 129,000, making 2024 the fourth-deadliest year since the end of the Cold War in 1989, the study said.

The death toll was led by the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, as well as clashes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

"Now is not the time for the United States, or any global power, to retreat from international engagement," Rustad said.

"Isolationism in the face of rising global violence would be a profound mistake with long-term human life consequences," she said, a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" campaign.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

    Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

  2. Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

    Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

  3. Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

    Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

  4. Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

  5. 'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman

    'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman
Recommended
UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel
Trump says had advance notice of Israeli strikes on Iran: Fox News

Trump says had advance notice of Israeli strikes on Iran: Fox News
Six nuclear scientists killed in Israel attack on Iran: media

Six nuclear scientists killed in Israel attack on Iran: media
As NATO ups defense spending, can Europe produce the weapons

As NATO ups defense spending, can Europe produce the weapons?
Judge blocks Trumps use of National Guard in protest-hit Los Angeles

Judge blocks Trump's use of National Guard in protest-hit Los Angeles
Rescue teams comb site of Air India crash that killed at least 265

Rescue teams comb site of Air India crash that killed at least 265
Israel pounds Iran, Tehran vows vengeance

Israel pounds Iran, Tehran vows vengeance
WORLD UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.
ECONOMY Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

Scale AI has announced a major new investment by Meta that values the startup at more than $29 billion and puts its founder to work for the tech titan.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿