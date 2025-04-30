High-speed driving at fast pass toll booths sparks concerns

ISTANBUL
In Türkiye, the rise in dangerous high-speed driving through fast-pass toll booths has alarmed experts, who attribute the trend to insufficient penalties and a lack of early traffic education.

While Türkiye grapples with a troubling rise in catastrophic traffic fatalities, a growing wave of reckless drivers speeding through toll booths— often promoted on social media — has further exacerbated the issue.

This reckless trend has already led to multiple fatal accidents. On April 5, a speeding car slammed into a stationary truck at a toll station in Istanbul, killing four people. Just three days later, a vehicle collided with a truck in the same location, leaving one person dead.

Professor Dr. Mustafa Ilıcalı, director of the transportation systems research center at Istanbul Commerce University, emphasized two key reasons behind Türkiye’s persistent traffic violations.

“First, we fail to instill lasting traffic awareness from an early age. As a result, even graduates from the best schools later ignore traffic rules,” he said. “Second, the existing penalties are not strong enough to serve as a deterrent.”

Dr. Serap Duygulu, a psychologist and sociologist, explained that several underlying psychological factors drive such dangerous behaviors in traffic.

She noted that thrill-seeking and adrenaline addiction are particularly common among young individuals. She also highlighted a strong desire for identity and belonging, where joining social media challenges helps young people feel included.

To prevent such behaviors, Duygulu stressed the importance of early education, echoing Ilıcalı’s remarks. “Beginning in elementary school, children should be taught traffic awareness, the rationale behind the regulation and the importance of safety.”

