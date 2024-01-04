High schoolers to choose from 19 sports in curriculum

ANKARA
Within the scope of elective courses introduced in high schools, students will be required to choose from one of the 19 individual or team sports included in the "sports education" curriculum, the Education Ministry has announced.

The curriculum for a sports education course for high school students has been approved by the Board of Education and Discipline, in which students can choose sports courses according to their preferences. The focus will be on practice in the lessons.

The course aims to provide students with the skills of research, speed, endurance, flexibility, coordination, and acquiring a sports culture.

The ministry will offer students two different alternatives within the scope of the sports education course, where students will choose either individual or team sports.

Students will be offered a choice of 15 individual sports, such as badminton, cycling, boxing, boxing, fencing, wrestling, weightlifting, judo, karate, skiing, table tennis, archery, orienteering, taekwondo, tennis and swimming and four team sports, such as basketball, soccer, handball and volleyball.

The program aims to improve students' movement, knowledge and skills through participation in physical activities, ensure their physical health and improve their cooperation and communication skills.

Students will also learn about the historical development of sports in the world and in Türkiye.

The school administration will recommend that students undergo a health check-up in cooperation with health centers at the beginning of the educational year.

Students will be encouraged to participate in appropriate physical activities and sports outside of class time, while talented students will be directed to sports clubs.

