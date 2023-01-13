High school students develop solar-powered compost machines

Melike Çalkap- KONYA
A group of high school students in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has developed an electrical and solar-powered compost machines.

The machines developed by high school students in Konya to raise awareness about “zero waste” and prevent environmental pollution started to be used in schools throughout the country.

The electrical and solar-powered compost machines mix materials such as vegetables, fruit peels, egg shells, paper cups, tree leaves, wood shavings and inkless paper pieces and turn them into productive soil.

In addition, the waste collection and sorting machines named “pak-matik” installed in the school load a contour on the students’ smart cards that they can use in the canteen.

The students are currently working on designing a solar-powered garbage can.

“Our electrical compost machines were sent to 33 vocational schools determined by the Education Ministry throughout Türkiye and are currently being used,” stated Selçuk Tarhan, the teacher in charge of the project.

Tarhan stated that they produced a solar-powered compost machine based on the idea of designing a more environmentally friendly machine after the electrical compost machine.

“We designed our solar-powered machine in a smaller and easily portable form. We installed a solar panel on our machine,” he explained.

Tarhan stated that the “pak-matik” machine, which is another product made at the school, was completed in November 2022, adding that the machine provides financial support to students.

“After a student puts the waste into the machine, the machine scans the smart card previously defined for the student and loads credit to the car, which the student can use for shopping at the school canteen,” he explained.

“If students wish, he can transfer the waste cost to the Turkish Red Crescent’s account instead of his own account. Thus, our students gain the idea that a good thing can be done even with waste,” Tarhan expressed.

Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama
