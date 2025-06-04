High school students bring joy to hospitalized children with handmade toys

ISTANBUL
At a vocational high school in Istanbul’s Pendik district, a group of dedicated students is channeling their compassion and creativity into a heartwarming social responsibility project, “Hug Me,” to comfort hospitalized children.

The initiative involves crafting handmade plush toys to be delivered to children undergoing treatment in hospitals, offering emotional support in the aftermath of Türkiye’s devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

The project emerged in the wake of the twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, which left profound scars across southeastern Türkiye. In response to the trauma faced especially by young survivors, the students aimed to ease the psychological toll and alleviate feelings of isolation among hospitalized children. At the same time, the initiative fosters a sense of social awareness and altruism among the students themselves.

High schoolers sew and assemble the plush toys entirely by hand. Both soft and huggable, the toys are mindfully designed to be emotionally comforting in size and texture. Each toy includes a label with the project’s name and a handwritten note of encouragement.

Before distribution, the toys are thoroughly sanitized and packaged to meet hygiene standards. The toys are distributed to hospitals through a network of local NGOs and neighborhood representatives.

For the students involved, the experience has been both moving and formative. “Sewing these toys for children in hospitals has been incredibly fulfilling,” said Sena Peküz, one of the participants.

Another student, İrem Çelik, described how the project taught her empathy and deepened her sense of responsibility.

“When we began, I tried to put myself in those children’s shoes. I imagined how happy they would be receiving a toy. That empathy grew even more as we continued.”

 

