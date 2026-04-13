High-profile Istanbul narcotics raids hit nightlife venues

ISTANBUL

A new wave of anti-narcotics operations targeting celebrities has turned into raids on nightclubs in Istanbul’s Bebek and Etiler districts.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched coordinated operations as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, with law enforcement units carrying out simultaneous interventions in multiple locations across the city.

The action forms part of a broader inquiry into alleged drug use and related offences within entertainment circles.

In total, four entertainment venues in Istanbul’s upscale Bebek and Etiler districts — both situated along the Bosphorus and known for their high-end nightlife scene — were raided during the operation.

Authorities detained 17 individuals, including several public figures, as part of the same investigation. Prosecutors said the detentions were based on evidence gathered during the ongoing inquiry, which is examining alleged drug consumption and facilitation networks linked to the nightlife industry.

Among those taken into custody were former referee Elif Karaarslan, social media influencers Özlem Parlu, Samet Liçina and Mika Slowana. Figures associated with the entertainment sector, including Cem Mirap and Ali Yaşar Koz, were also detained during the raids.

The suspects are reportedly being processed on allegations of “drug use” and “facilitating prostitution,” according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Within the same case file, detention orders were issued for actor İlker İnanoğlu and singer Cem Adrian. Both individuals were found to be abroad at the time of the operation.