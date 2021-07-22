High court reverses judicial mistake regarding identification of suspect

  July 22 2021

High court reverses judicial mistake regarding identification of suspect

İZMİR
High court reverses judicial mistake regarding identification of suspect

A man in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat was acquitted after being prosecuted for a smuggling case that he had no connection with, except the name similarity with its real suspect.

In 2015, police officers confiscated 179 packs of smuggled cigarettes during a raid on an address in the Aegean province of Izmir and prepared a report against Engin Darğın, who was selling cigarettes.

However, instead of the real suspect’s personal identification information, a police officer entered the credentials of another Engin Darğın who lives in Yozgat’s Boğazlıyan district and who has never been to İzmir before.

In connection with the incident, Engin Darğın from İzmir was prosecuted for ‘smuggling’ and he even participated in this case, making a defense.

As a result of the trial, the real suspect was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for violating the smuggling law.

But, the notification of the case pending appeal at the Supreme Court went to Engin Darğın in Yozgat this time.

As a result of the objections, Darğın from Yozgat was acquitted, and the reasoned decision ruled that the judicial costs of him, who had nothing to do with the case during the trial, be paid by the state.

