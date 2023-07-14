High court rejects release of imprisoned MP

ANKARA

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the release request of Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) Hatay deputy Can Atalay, who remains incarcerated after being sentenced to 18 years in prison over the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

In a ruling issued by the third criminal chamber of the high court, the application for Atalay's release following his election as a deputy from the earthquake-hit city was denied on the grounds of the "crime situation requiring severe punishment" and the constitution's article titled "abuse of fundamental rights and freedoms" as an exception to his parliamentary immunity.

Atalay was arrested on April 25, 2022, on charges of "aiding the crime of attempting to overthrow the Republic of Türkiye." Despite winning a seat in the May 14 elections and receiving a parliamentary mandate, he remains behind bars.

"Since the investigation began prior to the election, it has been concluded that the proceedings should continue according to the general procedural provisions," the court stated in its decision.

The TİP expressed discontent with the Supreme Court's decision through a statement posted on its official Twitter account. The party claimed that the court acted in contradiction to previous rulings by the Constitutional Court, referring to previous eviction orders of the top court in similar circumstances.

Atalay retains the right to appeal the Supreme Court's decision, which will be reviewed by the fourth criminal chamber.