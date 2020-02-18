High advisory board discusses reversing brain drain

  • February 18 2020 09:25:00

ANKARA
The high advisory board of the Turkish presidency held a closed-door meeting on Feb. 18 to discuss reversing the brain drain from Turkey to all over the world.

The meeting was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altunsaid in a statement that the steps to be taken to encourage reverse brain drain were discussed in the meeting.

A discussion was also held to keep trained scientists within Turkey and also bring back those who went abroad, Altun stressed.

Possible contributions of private as well as public sector were also discussed in the meeting, he added.

 

 

