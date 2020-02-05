Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number

  • February 05 2020 14:30:00

Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number

DENİZLİ
Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number

One of Turkey’s UNESCO World Heritage sites and most important tourism attractions, the Pamukkale Hierapolis ancient city in the western province of Denizli was the second most visited place by tourists last year after Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, even surpassing the Topkapı Palace.

Pamukkale, known worldwide for its white travertines, is rushed by local and foreign guests every year. Its thermal water has been healing people for 2,500 years.

Among the most visited ancient sites and museums in Turkey in 2019, the Pamukkale Hierapolis ancient city ranked second for the first time in history, leaving the Topkapı Museum behind.

“In 2018, Pamukkale was visited by 2.1 million people. This figure increased by 17 percent last year and reached 2.5 million. The most visited place is Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Museum with 3.7 million visitors. Topkapı Palace ranked third with 2.3 million visitors,” said Denizli Touristic Hoteliers and Enterprises Association (DENTUROD) chairman Gazi Murat Şen.

Stating that it is very important for them to get this rank, Şen said, “Our goal is to reach 3.5 million people in the next years. Right now, we have problems in the region in terms of far-eastern visitors. We hope that it will be solved within a short time. There are 35 places in the world like Pamukkale. This is why the number of visitors is on rise. More people are expected to come after the lighting and physiotherapy services will be active in Pamukkale.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

    Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

  3. Assad must leave Turkey's Idlib posts alone: Erdoğan

    Assad must leave Turkey's Idlib posts alone: Erdoğan

  4. Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

    Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

  5. What next in Idlib?

    What next in Idlib?
Recommended
Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Istanbuls Galata Tower marks World Cancer Day

Istanbul's Galata Tower marks World Cancer Day
Artist pushes the boundaries of sculpture with ‘Earthly Realm’

Artist pushes the boundaries of sculpture with ‘Earthly Realm’
Beethoven in spotlight at Junes Istanbul Music Fest

Beethoven in spotlight at June's Istanbul Music Fest

Happily ever after Data shows no more

Happily ever after? Data shows no more

Triumphal Arch in Anavarza restored

Triumphal Arch in Anavarza restored
WORLD Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

The wreckage of a Soviet plane, which disappeared after taking off for bombardment against the Nazis during the Second World War, was removed from the Black Sea 75 years later.
ECONOMY Russia may buy Turkish food products replacing Chinas

Russia may buy Turkish food products replacing China's

Russia may import fruit, vegetable, and seafood products from Turkey or Morocco, replacing imports from China amid coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Feb. 5.
SPORTS EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul stayed comfortably atop the standings after beating second-ranked CSKA Moscow 82-80 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.