Hezbollah reaffirms readiness to confront Israeli aggression

BEIRUT

Hezbollah issued its first statement Wednesday after a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect, affirming its readiness to confront any future Israeli aggressions.

“Our forces will remain fully ready to address the Israeli enemy's ambitions and aggressions,” the statement read 17 hours after the deal took effect.

The group pledged to closely monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. “Our fighters’ eyes will remain fixed on the enemy's movements and withdrawals beyond the borders, and their hands will stay on the trigger to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty,” the statement added.

A ceasefire deal took effect early on Nov. 27 to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Israel will withdraw forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army will deploy forces in southern Lebanon within a period that does not exceed 60 days, according to the terms of the deal.

The deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and north of 1 million displaced since Oct. 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.