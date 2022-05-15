Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win

  • May 15 2022 13:34:57

Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win

WASHINGTON

Colton Herta overcame rain-slickened conditions and a host of rivals to capture May 14’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis for his seventh career IndyCar triumph.

The 22-year-old American was the first to switch to better-gripping wet tires at the start of the race and made a risky late pit stop to have them again, strategy moves that paid off with a victory under caution.

“It sure helped us a lot. We gained a lot of positions there,” Herta said. “Man this is awesome.

“That was the hardest race I think I’ve ever done. Wet to dry, dry back to wet.”

Herta won his first race since last year’s season-ender at Long Beach with France’s Simon Pagenaud second, Australian pole-sitter Will Power in third, Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson fourth and American Conor Daly fifth.

Rain and lightning delayed the start of the race by about 40 minutes at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which uses some of the famed oval layout where the Indianapolis 500 will be contested on May 29.

Changing weather conditions made for a chaotic atmosphere with teams trying to guess whether to use tires with more grip in the rain or slicker rubber for dry conditions.

That led to a wild race which was trimmed from 85 laps to a two-hour event.

ECONOMY Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  2. Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

    Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

  3. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Rize-Artvin airport

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate Rize-Artvin airport

  4. Farmers in Antalya see revival in demand from Russia

    Farmers in Antalya see revival in demand from Russia

  5. Despite unemployment some firms struggling to hire people

    Despite unemployment some firms struggling to hire people
Recommended
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Imahira secures place at British Open with Asian Tour victory

Imahira secures place at British Open with Asian Tour victory
Charlo knocks out Castano to claim undisputed crown

Charlo knocks out Castano to claim undisputed crown
Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’
Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy
Giannis scores 42 to lead Bucks over Celtics

Giannis scores 42 to lead Bucks over Celtics
WORLD N Korea reports 15 more ‘fever’ deaths amid Covid outbreak

N Korea reports 15 more ‘fever’ deaths amid Covid outbreak

North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from "fever", days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.

ECONOMY Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

Energy giant Saudi Aramco posted Sunday an 82 percent jump in first quarter profits, buoyed by the surge in oil prices that has made it the world’s most valuable company.

SPORTS Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

A victory on penalties produces Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and keeps it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies