Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter

The unadjusted gross merchandise value (GMV) of e-commerce platform Hepsiburada soared 138 percent in the first quarter of 2024 from a year ago to 35.2 billion Turkish Liras.

GMV increased 42.5 percent year-on-year to 25.5 billion liras, while the company’s revenue rose 45 percent to 11.4 billion liras.

The number of orders increased by 22 percent to 29.3 million from a year ago, while active customers rose by 1.4 percent to 12.1 million.

The e-commerce platform’s active merchant base reached 101.900, rising 1.2 percent.

EBITDA was 289.4 million liras in the first quarter, increasing from 12.2 million from a year earlier.

The share of marketplace GMV was 68.4 percent compared to 68.2 percent in the same period of last year.

Net loss for the period was 130.7 million liras against the net loss of 324.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Free cash flow was positive 1.03 billion liras compared to negative 259.3 million liras.

“We are glad to have had a robust start to the year across the business, following a year of turnaround in profitability in 2023,” said Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, commenting on the company’s financials for the first quarter.

“In the first quarter, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with a focus on strengthening our core operations, leveraging our key strengths for on-platform and off-platform operations and prudent cost management,” she added.

Gökçetekin said that they anticipate delivering GMV growth of around 75 percent in in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of last year, on an unadjusted basis.

“With continued strict cost management in place, we expect an EBITDA within the range of 1 percent to 2 percent of GMV on an unadjusted basis in the second quarter,” she said.

Türkiye, sales ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt
EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
IMF downgrades Argentinas economic outlook for 2024

IMF downgrades Argentina's economic outlook for 2024
Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses

Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses
Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens

Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens
Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months

Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿