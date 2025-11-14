Hepsiburada targets 50 million product sales in November

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Hepsiburada has announced its goals for the country’s busiest shopping season, aiming to reach 600 million visits and 50 million product sales throughout November.

The company expects its month-long campaigns to generate significant momentum in the sector, which traditionally experiences its peak during the November discount period.

According to Hepsiburada’s “Legendary November Customer Behavior Research,” nine out of ten Turkish consumers plan to shop during this period, said Ender Özgün, Hepsiburada’s Commercial Group president.

The study revealed that 45 percent of customers wait for November to purchase high-priced items, while 55 percent focus on stocking up on everyday essentials at discounted rates, he added.

Özgün highlighted strong expectations in categories such as home technology, personal care, basic consumer goods and books.

Forecasts include sales of 120,000 mobile phones, 80,000 laptops, 80,000 robot vacuums, 500,000 skincare products, 1 million children’s books, 450,000 sweatshirts, 200,000 pairs of shoes, 100,000 cooking pots and even 80 automobiles, he said.

Özgün noted that many users track products throughout the year, adding them to their carts and waiting for November deals to make purchases.

On average, a shopper buys across five to six different categories, with perfumes, home goods, decoration items, coats, shoes and bags among the most popular choices, according to Özgün.

