ISTANBUL
Henkel reduces CO2 emissions in production by 60 percent

Henkel reduced its overall CO2 emissions in production by 61 percent per metric ton of product compared to the base year 2010, the company has said in a statement.

It increased the proportion of electricity purchased from renewable sources to 89 percent, while 14 further sites were converted to carbon-neutral production in 2023.

Building on its progress in reducing CO2 emissions from raw materials and packaging by 17 percent per ton of product, compared to the base year 2017, Henkel has developed its net-zero pathway across all emission categories, according to the statement.

Henkel also increased the share of recycled plastic in its consumer goods packaging to 19 percent worldwide.

It doubled the recycled content level to 50 percent for the entire universal liquid detergents portfolio in Europe, the statement added.

Sustainability is a central pillar of their Purposeful Growth Agenda, said Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel.

“Our excellent results in leading external ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings, for example the repeated EcoVadis Platinum achievement, show that we are on the right track and that our progress is recognized,” Knobel added.

With its consumer brands, Henkel holds leading positions especially in laundry, home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world.

In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros.

