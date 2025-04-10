Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus

NICOSIA

A significant milestone in regional connectivity was achieved on April 9, as a helicopter taxi service completed its inaugural commercial flight from Antalya to Nicosia, ushering in a novel mode of transportation between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus.

The aircraft, which departed from Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport along Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, carried Turkish Cypriot Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, along with Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı.

Upon landing at Ercan International Airport, the principal aviation hub in the Turkish Cypriot capital, the helicopter was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute.

Speaking to members of the press following the flight, the deputy premier described the launch as a symbolic bridge poised to fortify bilateral relations, underlining the service's primary aim to provide bespoke, VIP-level transportation.

He further noted that the helicopters will also be utilized for domestic routes within Turkish Cyprus.

Minister Arıklı, for his part, disclosed plans to expand operations beyond Antalya to include other southern Turkish provinces such as Adana and Mersin.

Currently, the service connects Antalya with destinations like Gazipaşa, Alanya, Belek, Kemer and Muğla’s Bodrum.

The ministers also indicated their intent to increase the number of designated helipads within Turkish Cypriot, with five helicopters to be operated by a private aviation company.

Prospective landing zones include a site in Girne, or Kyrenia, and another in the Bafra tourism region near Famagusta, underscoring that operations are not limited to Ercan Airport.

Ataoğlu emphasized that the objective is to streamline the travel experience for guests arriving directly in Girne or Bafra, where customs and border procedures could be completed on-site, allowing expedited transfers to their accommodations.

In 2024, Turkish Cyprus hosted over 1.8 million tourists, the vast majority of whom arrived from Türkiye.

The initiation of VIP helicopter taxi services comes roughly a year after the formal inauguration of ferry routes between the Turkish southern city of Mersin’s Anamur district and Turkish Cyprus.

The service began on June 12, 2024, with the journey taking about an hour and a half to complete.

“Since its inception on June 12, the high-speed light passenger vessel Piyale Paşa has transported 6,841 passengers. Undoubtedly, this initiative is poised to generate a considerable uplift in the regional economy and tourism sector,” Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu remarked during the opening ceremony.

The minister highlighted the official certification of Anamur Port as an international gateway and the construction of a 350-meter pier capable of accommodating passenger vessels, yachts, ferries and even seaplanes.