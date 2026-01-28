Heli-skiing excitement continues on Kaçkar Mountains

RİZE
Heli-skiing activities are continuing at full pace on the Kaçkar Mountains of northeastern Türkiye, drawing adrenaline-seeking skiers from across the world to one of the sport’s few operational hubs globally.

Heli-skiing, an extreme winter sport in which skiers are transported by helicopter to remote mountain peaks before descending steep, untouched slopes, is practiced in only a limited number of destinations worldwide.

In Türkiye, the activity has been carried out since 2005 in the Kaçkar range, particularly within Rize’s Çamlıhemşin and İkizdere districts and Artvin’s Yusufeli district.

Following the completion of technical preparations, the current season began with operations supported by three helicopters.

In the first weeks alone, 52 skiers from countries including India, Germany, France, Austria, the United States, Belgium, Spain and Scotland have taken part in the experience.

Snow depth in the region exceeds one meter, while safety measures are being maintained at the highest level throughout the operation.

The heli-skiing season, which is expected to run until mid-April, has already attracted significant international interest.

Organizers say nearly 40 participants have been accredited for this year’s activities.

The operation is being carried out around Ayder Plateau and the Kaçkar Mountains by a joint Turkish-Swiss venture.

Ahmet Haşımoğlu, chairman of the company’s board, says Hli-skiing in the region has grown steadily over the past two decades.

“We began with small groups of 10 to 15 people in the early years,” he noted. “Last year we hosted 360 participants, and this season we expect between 380 and 400. For safety reasons, the region can accommodate a maximum of 400 to 500 skiers, and we have reached the target.”

Haşımoğlu highlighted the unique snow conditions of the Kaçkar Mountains as a major draw.

The proximity of both sea and mountains, he explained, creates a natural process that stabilizes the snowpack.

When fresh powder falls on top, it produces ideal conditions for deep-powder skiing, offering what he describes as a rare and highly prized experience for advanced skiers.

Vice Chairman Haluk Kurt also emphasizes the quality og the terrain, noting that wide expanses of powder snow and the structure of the valleys significantly enhance performance.

He added that while the region carried natural avalanche risks, experienced technical teams continuously assess safe and unsafe zones, allowing operations to proceed smoothly.

With visitors arriving from Europe, Russia, the United Kingdom and North America, heli-skiing in the Kaçkar Mountains continues to position Türkiye as a distinctive destination for high-end winter sports tourism.

 

