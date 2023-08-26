Heineken says completed exit from Russia

Heineken says completed exit from Russia

AMSTERDAM
Heineken says completed exit from Russia

Dutch brewer Heineken on Aug. 25 announced it was pulling out of Russia after selling its operations to the Arnest Group, the largest Russian manufacturer of cosmetics, household goods and metal packaging.

Like other major Western companies, Heineken pledged last year to quit Russia, but drew criticism earlier this year after a Dutch investigative website reported that it was continuing its Russian sales.

The company apologized in March for creating "ambiguity" on its vow to leave the country, saying it was hoping to secure jobs for its Russian employees but struggling to find a buyer for its Russian business.

The brewer said in a statement Aug. 25 that the sale had received all the necessary approvals and "concludes the process Heineken initiated in March 2022 to exit Russia."

The move will incur an expected total cumulative loss of 300 million euros ($320 million), it added.

All remaining assets including seven breweries in Russia will transfer to the new owners, Heineken said.

It added that the Arnest Group had provided employment guarantees for the next three years for the 1,800 Heineken employees in Russia.

"In addition to the Heineken brand which was removed from Russia in 2022, production of Amstel will be phased out within six months," it said, adding no other international brands would be licensed in Russia.

"We have now completed our exit from Russia," Heineken chief executive officer Dolf van den Brink said.

"Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia," he added.

"While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner."

WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

    Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

  2. Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

    Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

  3. Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

    Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

  4. One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

    One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

  5. Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader

    Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader
Recommended
Huawei renews patent licensing deal with Ericsson

Huawei renews patent licensing deal with Ericsson
Europes sweeping rules for tech giants kick in

Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants kick in
Service sector leads Turkish economy

Service sector leads Turkish economy
Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles
UK energy bills to fall again

UK energy bills to fall again
More free zones to be established: Minister

More free zones to be established: Minister
WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

The Justice Department is weighing possible charges against Sen. Bob Menendez after a yearslong public-corruption probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 25. 
ECONOMY Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

With the clock ticking down to a possible strike, Detroit carmakers are staring at tough contract negotiations with an emboldened auto workers union led by a fiery new president.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.