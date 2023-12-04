HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

ANKARA

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan has revealed that the party is considering fielding its own candidates in every constituency for the upcoming local elections slated for next March.

Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Ankara on Dec. 4, Doğan said HEDEP's central executive committee had proposed this tendency, marking a departure from previous elections in 2019. The party assembly is set to convene to make a final decision on the decision.

The pro-Kurdish HEDEP had previously outlined its decision to run candidates in eastern provinces where it secured first and second positions in the last polls. However, the current debate centers around the potential collaboration with ruling or opposition parties in major western cities, notably Istanbul.

"Our commissions have also been established in the western provinces. We have started to receive candidate applications. In other words, we have completed our preparations to enter the local elections with our own candidates all over Türkiye," Doğan confirmed.

The predecessor of HEDEP, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had opted for a strategy focused on defeating the Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led ruling People's Alliance during the 2019 local elections, abstaining from fielding candidates in many western provinces.

Notably, in key battlegrounds like Istanbul and the capital Ankara, the mayoral candidates of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) – backed by the İYİ (Good) Party – emerged victorious in 2019.

Meanwhile, the İYİ Party had also initially declared its intention to field its own candidates in all 81 provinces for the upcoming elections. This decision followed the strained relations with the CHP following their joint defeat in the twin presidential and parliamentary elections in May.

However, recent developments suggest a potential thaw in ties, with newly-elected CHP leader Özgür Özel meeting with İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener on Nov. 30 to discuss the upcoming local polls.

Following the meeting, CHP leader Özel publicly expressed his desire for cooperation during the elections, urging a reconsideration of the İYİ Party's decision.

In response, the İYİ Party was poised to discuss this offer during the general administrative board meeting on Dec. 4.