Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

ANTALYA

As severe storms pummel different parts of Turkey, the southern province of Antalya has been the worst-hit province over the last two days out of the 35 cities for which the Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued “yellow” and “orange” warnings.

“Average of some 130 kilos of rain fell per square meter, and we witnessed winds reaching a speed of 130 kilometers per hour,” said Muhittin Böcek, the mayor of Turkey’s famous tourism hotspot.

According to official data, the heaviest downpour occurred in the forest lands of the Nebiler neighborhood, with some 206 kilos of rain falling on a square meter.

A bridge connecting Saklıkent tourism hotspots and some nine villages collapsed due to downpours, while air flights to the city were also canceled.

In the Konyaaltı district, many plates were stripped off from vehicles due to the heavy precipitation.

“Thank God, there is no human loss,” Böcek said.

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event.”

Meteorologists rarely issue “orange alert,” which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality declared the toll of the severe weather incident the city faced so far. “Nearly 300 trees were toppled, while 141 roofs were blown away,” according to the statement.

The Beylikdüzü district witnessed strong winds with a speed of 130 kilometers per hour, followed by the districts of Arnavutköy and Çatalca with 125 and 121 kilometers per hour, respectively. Some 30 kilos of rain fell per square meter in the Eminönü and Beykoz districts.