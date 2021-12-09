Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

  • December 09 2021 07:00:00

Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

ANTALYA
Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

As severe storms pummel different parts of Turkey, the southern province of Antalya has been the worst-hit province over the last two days out of the 35 cities for which the Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued “yellow” and “orange” warnings.

“Average of some 130 kilos of rain fell per square meter, and we witnessed winds reaching a speed of 130 kilometers per hour,” said Muhittin Böcek, the mayor of Turkey’s famous tourism hotspot.

According to official data, the heaviest downpour occurred in the forest lands of the Nebiler neighborhood, with some 206 kilos of rain falling on a square meter.

A bridge connecting Saklıkent tourism hotspots and some nine villages collapsed due to downpours, while air flights to the city were also canceled.

In the Konyaaltı district, many plates were stripped off from vehicles due to the heavy precipitation.

“Thank God, there is no human loss,” Böcek said.

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event.”

Meteorologists rarely issue “orange alert,” which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality declared the toll of the severe weather incident the city faced so far. “Nearly 300 trees were toppled, while 141 roofs were blown away,” according to the statement.

The Beylikdüzü district witnessed strong winds with a speed of 130 kilometers per hour, followed by the districts of Arnavutköy and Çatalca with 125 and 121 kilometers per hour, respectively. Some 30 kilos of rain fell per square meter in the Eminönü and Beykoz districts.

flood,

TURKEY Local man prepares for world tour with caravan

Local man prepares for world tour with caravan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  2. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

    Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

  5. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh
Recommended
Most New Year’s lottery tickets sold in Istanbul

Most New Year’s lottery tickets sold in Istanbul
Local man prepares for world tour with caravan

Local man prepares for world tour with caravan
Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year

Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year
Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

Countries come together for protection of Med Sea
Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert

Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Health, education expenditures rose last year

Health, education expenditures rose last year

Turkey’s health and education spending increased in 2020 compared with the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.