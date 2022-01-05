Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

ISTANBUL

A relatively warm spell has been covering Istanbul and Turkey’s western coasts, but the country’s east and some northern provinces have been battling severe snowfall that has already blocked roads in remote regions.

A total of 798 roads leading to villages in the eastern provinces were reported to be blocked by heavy snowfall, blizzards and icing while local authorities ordered the temporary closure of all schools in the 20 districts of five provinces.

Erzincan, Kars, Erzurum and Ağrı are among the provinces most affected by the cold wave and the forecast shows that snowfall will continue today and nearby provinces such as Kastamonu and Tokat are expected to see snow in the coming days.

However, the lowest temperature was recorded in the İmranlı district of the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, where the thermometer read -21,7 Celsius.

Meanwhile, a Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) crew has rescued six locals who were stranded on a highland road due to adverse weather conditions in the Black Sea province of Trabzon’s Tonya district.

Having been trapped in their vehicles and having had a hard time due to the cold weather, the villagers were taken out of their cars after six hours of efforts and were taken to a safe area. They were reported to be in good health.

In Ayder Plateau, one of the most important tourism centers in Turkey’s northeast, a snow depth of 40 centimeters was measured. Visitors enjoyed the white thick cover on the slopes by sledging, tobogganing and snowboarding.