Heavy snow, winds to get more intense in Istanbul throughout week

  • February 16 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Heavy snow and sub-zero winds swept through the northwest of Marmara Sea shoreline over the past weekend, with more snowfall possible in the Thrace region starting from Feb. 15 night, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Strong local snow showers, especially in the northern and inner parts of Istanbul, are expected to be effective until Feb. 18, while some parts of the metropolis will still see snowfall toward the coming weekend, albeit sunshine, according to the weather service.

Icing, blizzard and frost will continue to pose a danger for vehicles, the weather service warned, adding that heavy snowfall could cause transportation disruptions.

Turkey’s Marmara region has been under the influence of the cold front coupled with heavy snowfall hailed from the Balkans since Feb. 12.

Along with snowfall, strong winds also hit Istanbul late on Feb. 14, toppling trees on the streets.

Some 44 trees were toppled throughout the city during the night, according to the Istanbul Fire Department. No one was injured in the incidents.

It was stated that some districts even experienced power cuts as some electricity poles toppled due to severe storms.

Meanwhile, face-to-face classes have been suspended across Istanbul until Feb. 17 due to expected heavy snowfall, said the provincial governor on Feb. 15.

Nearly 5,000 students in 73 schools across Istanbul were expected to start face-to-face classes as of Feb. 15, but the decision has been postponed, Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.

Disabled people working in public institutions and organizations, people with chronic conditions, and pregnant staff will be granted administrative leave during the specified period without the need for additional instruction or request, he added.

