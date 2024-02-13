Heavy rains trigger floods, disrupt life in Antalya

ANTALYA
Heavy downpours overnight in the Mediterranean province of Antalya have led to widespread flooding in several areas, prompting authorities to suspend classes in five central districts for a day.

The deluge, intensifying during the night, caused water accumulation on roads, making it challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles to move. Some rural neighborhoods witnessed flooding in homes and businesses. In the city center, water pooled in several underpasses, disrupting traffic flow. The inclement weather also prompted delays in transportation in certain areas.

An "orange alert," signaling severe weather conditions, was issued by Antalya Governor's Office, stating, "Due to ongoing adverse weather conditions, including floods and inundations, educational institutions in our five central districts of Aksu, Döşemealtı, Kepez, Konyaaltı, and Muratpaşa will be closed for one day on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in accordance with public health decisions. Additionally, personnel with disabilities, pregnant employees, and those with chronic illnesses working in public institutions in these five central districts will be granted one day of administrative leave due to adverse weather conditions."

Furthermore, female public employees with children aged 0-6 in these districts were also given a day off. Daycare centers and nurseries serving these areas were closed temporarily due to the adverse weather conditions. While courier services were suspended from operating in the aforementioned districts.

In an unforeseen development, the downpour also affected Antalya's football club Antalyaspor's flight, which was diverted to Gazipaşa Airport due to severe weather at Antalya Airport. The club stated that the delegation would return to Antalya by road.

According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, within 24 hours, rainfall amounts reached 280 kilograms in Kepez, 185 kilograms at the bureau's premises, 129 kilograms at the Akdeniz University campus, 69.5 kilograms in Döşemealtı, and 77 kilograms in Serik.

